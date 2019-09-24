Stream Sui Zhen’s New Album Losing, Linda

Becky Sui Zhen’s third album as Sui Zhen, Losing, Linda, is filled with extended, haunting meditations on loss and love and life that swirl and disintegrate, solidify around Sui Zhen’s mantra-like musings and then dissipate. It’s a meditative album, an aspect that’s been exhibited by its three singles — “Perfect Place, “Matsudo City Life,” and “Being A Woman” — all of which focus on a singular idea and entrench themselves in it. Sui Zhen takes a concept like technological isolation or femininity and puts it into tangible form, gently pulsing electronics pushing her toward introspective realizations.

Today, the Melbourne artist is sharing a stream of Losing, Linda (via Fader) before it officially comes out at the end of the week, and she’s also releasing a video to accompany its earlier single “Matsudo City Life.” Here’s what she had to say about that clip:

Where Perfect Place touches on the artificial in its pristine, dreamlike atmosphere – a rose tinted memory, Matsudo City Life is the gritty cityscape, reality with the cuts and bruises and darkness we too easily forget. The Red Room represents death and decay in contrast to the Perfect Place. It marks the shift between the two places in Japan I spent time writing music. My Sapporo experience being romanticized in memory as spacious, mountainous, peaceful – a meditative daily practice and the Matsudo one feeling stifled, claustrophobic, forgotten in the dilapidated glamour of an old love hotel.

Listen to Losing, Linda and watch the “Matsudo City Life” video below.

Losing, Linda is out 9/27 via Cascine (NA) / Dot Dash (AU/NZ). Pre-order it here.