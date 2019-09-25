Watch Mark Ronson Join Forces With Yebba & The Roots, Participate In A Comedy Bit On Fallon

Mark Ronson has been doing another round of promo for Late Night Feelings, the great breakup album he released earlier this year. He’s been bringing the rising Arkansas soul singer YEBBA along with him for these gigs, which makes sense because YEBBA gets a three-song stretch on the album all to herself.

On last night’s Tonight Show, Ronson and YEBBA did one of those songs, “Don’t Leave Me Lonely,” with backing from the roots. Ronson also participated in a Jimmy Fallon bit called Cue Card Cold Read with fellow guests Demi Moore and Justin Hartley of This Is Us. This took the form of a very long advertisement for the fictional law firm of Moore, Hartley, Ronson, & Fallon in which each person read lines they’d never seen before and tried to keep a straight face. Ronson, for instance, was forced to say, “One time I got my penis stuck in a pool filter.”

Watch the performance and the comedy hijinks below.

Late Night Feelings is out now on RCA/Sony.