Josh Homme Announces Desert Sessions Vols. 11 & 12

Josh Homme has announced Desert Sessions Vol. 11 & 12, the first installment in his long-running stoner-rock musical collective series in 16 years. Entitled Arrivederci Despair and Tightwads & Nitwits & Critics & Heels, Vols. 11 & 12 were recorded over six days in Joshua Tree, California in December 2018 with a star-studded cast of players including ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa, Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr, Autolux’s Carla Azar, Primus’ Les Claypool, Chavez’s Matt Sweeney, British comedian and actor Matt Berry, Libby Grace, and Töôrnst Hülpft.

Remember that new Queens Of The Stone Age album that Billy Gibbons played on and Dave Grohl didn’t? It was probably this. But either way, Desert Sessions Vols. 11 & 12 will be out 10/25 via Matador; check out the artwork and tracklist along with a short comedic video teaser below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Move Together” (lead vocal: Billy F. Gibbons)

02 “Noses In Roses Forever” (lead vocal: Joshua Homme)

03 “Far East for The Trees”

04 “If You Run” (lead vocal: Libby Grace)

05 “Crucifire” (lead vocal: Mike Kerr)

06 “Chic Tweetz”(vocals: Töôrnst Hülpft, Matt Berry)

07 “Something You Can’t See” (lead vocal: Jake Shears)

08 “Easier Said Than Done” (lead vocal: Joshua Homme)

Desert Sessions Vols. 11 & 12 are out 10/25 via Matador. Pre-order them here.