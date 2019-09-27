The Foo Fighters seem to be in reminisce mode. Earlier this summer, the stadium-rock all-stars surprise-released their 00950025 EP, which included three previously unreleased tracks from the band’s long history. And today, they’ve followed it up with another archival surprise EP called 01070725, and this one features a couple of more attention-grabbing rarities.

As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the new EP takes us back to 2007, the year that Foo Fighters released their Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace album. And it’s got two big, notable covers: The Foo Fighters’ take on “Keep The Car Running,” recorded live at the BBC Radio 1 festival Six Weeks Of Summer, and the version of the Dead Kennedys punk classic “Holiday In Cambodia” that the Foo Fighters and System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian performed at the VMAs that year. (A Dead Kennedys cover at the VMAs! The ’00s were wild.)

Elsewhere on that same EP, you’ll also hear “If Ever” and “Seda,” two of the B-sides for Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace singles, and a demo version of the album track “Come Alive.” Lord only knows why the Foo Fighters are just now putting out all this ephemera from a 12-year-old album, but that “Keep The Car Running” cover is cool, and maybe that’s all the excuse they need. Stream the EP below.

The 01070725 EP is out now on Roswell Records/RCA.