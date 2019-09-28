A$AP Rocky Drops Out As Purple Fest Headliner Due To Visa Issues

A$AP Rocky has had an eventful few months. The rapper spent a month in Swedish jail after getting into a fight on the street in Stockholm, leading to a highly publicized case that included several tweets from Donald Trump and concluded with a guilty verdict without any additional jail time.

Since then, Rocky has returned to America and gotten back to music, releasing a new song called “Babushka Boi.” Today, he was going to go to Canada to headline the University Of Western Ontario’s Purple Fest party. But now, thanks to visa issues, that’s not happening.

“I’M DI$APPOINTED I WONT BE ABLE TO PERFORM IN CANADA AT PURPLEFEST THIS YEAR,” Rocky tweeted. “STILL SITUATING MY VISA FOR CANADA FOLLOWING MY SWEDEN INCIDENT. THANK YOU TO MY FANS FOR STICKING WIT ME THRU THIS. CANADA! FLACKO WILL BE BACK $OON!!!”

A$AP Rocky and foreign countries: two great tastes that don’t always taste great together!