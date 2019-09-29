Beyoncé And Adele Are Reportedly On A New Song Together

Two of the world’s biggest superstars have recorded a song together, if OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder is to be believed. In a new interview with Z100 (via The Independent, Tedder revealed that Adele and Beyoncé are both guests on an upcoming OneRepublic song, and they’re joined by another very famous musician, Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The song is apparently featured on the forthcoming OneRepublic album, Human, which is expected to be released in November. “We have one song featuring Beyoncé and Adele, with a Chris Martin piano solo in the bridge,” Tedder explained in the interview.

As a songwriter, Tedder has worked with both artists in the past — with Beyoncé on “Halo,” “XO,” and “I Was Here,” and with Adele on “Rumor Has It,” “Turning Tables,” and “Remedy.”