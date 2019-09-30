Kurt Cobain And Courtney Love’s Former Seattle Home For Sale

It’s hard to think of a good reason why you’d want to own the house where Kurt Cobain died, but at least theoretically, you can do it now. The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that the Queen Anne-style house that Cobain and Love bought in January of 1994 — just four months before Cobain died by suicide on that property — is now for sale. It’s the first time that it’s been up for sale since Love sold the property in 1997.

The 117-year-old house is in Seattle’s Denny Blaine neighborhood, and the asking price is $7,500,000. The realtor’s page for the house says a lot of nice things about the property — perfectly maintained park-like lot, open floor plan, fine millwork — but it doesn’t say anything about who once lived there. Wealthy house-hunters and the morbidly curious can look at photos here.

According to the Post-Intelligencer, Love and Cobain bought the house for $1.485 million. In 1997, it sold for $2.895 million. According to property records, the new owners added a detached garage and retaining wall in 1999.

In 2013, Kurt Cobain’s mother tried to sell the family’s childhood home for $500,000. According to Realtor.com, it was still on sale in 2017, when the asking price dropped to $225,000. The realtor’s listing for that property is no longer active, so maybe it’s sold by now.