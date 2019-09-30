Say Sue Me – “Good People”

A couple weeks ago, Say Sue Me shared a new track, “Your Book,” the A-side to a new double single, and today they’re sharing its flip side, “Good People.” It’s the latest in a string of releases from the Busan rockers, from last year’s full-length When We Were Together to the one-off “At The End Of The Road” from earlier this year. “Good People” is a chiming bit of indie-pop, choruses coalescing around ideas of connection.

Here’s what the band’s Sumi Choi told The Fader about the track in a statement:

This song was written with the last phrase of the song, ‘I just wish you’d spend your time with good people’.When I leave my home and travel longer, I always want to have some connection with my people who are where I’m from. I’ll be somehow changed after this long trip and as I get older, I feel new every day when I travel, but I don’t know if it’s good or bad. When I go home, I try to return to my original me anyway so that people won’t be surprised by my changes. I just want you to spend time with good people while I’m away.

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

12/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel

12/04 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House & Record Cafe

12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

12/07 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub Upstairs

12/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

12/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

12/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Sunset

“Your Book” b/w “Good People” is out 10/4 via Damnably. Pre-order it here.