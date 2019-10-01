Tigers Jaw – “Eyes Shut”

Tigers Jaw put out their most recent album, spin, back in 2017, and today they’re sharing an unreleased B-side that was recorded during those same sessions with producer Will Yip. It’s available today alongside an acoustic version of the same track and acoustic versions of spin songs “Follows” and “Guardian.” The new song will also be available on a limited-edition 7″ that’ll be on sale during the band’s upcoming tour with the Menzingers and Culture Abuse.

The song, “Eyes Shut,” is a driving and melodic one about cyclical ignorance. “I want to love but I’m afraid to/ I want to give myself up/ I want to turn myself in,” Ben Walsh sings in the first verse. “I learned to hate cause I was made to/ I am the product of those who came before me.”

Listen below.

The “Eyes Shut” 7″ will be for sale on the band’s tour with the Menzingers and Culture Abuse. Revisit our interview with the band last year when they looked back on their self-titled LP 10 years on.