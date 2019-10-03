Fauness – “Soon There Will Be No Summer” Video

Last year, the promising London musician Fauness released her first EP, Toxic Femininity, which included the indelible “Sixteen.” Today she’s announcing another new EP, Lashes In A Landfill, which will be out next month. Its first single, “Soon There Will Be No Summer,” is about the environmental crisis the whole world is going through, and it sounds skittering and sun-drenched as it warns against our newly fucked-up seasons. “It seems to me that humankind is not designed for summertime,” Fauness sings.

The song comes alongside a video that was shot by Aya Al-Shalchi in London. “We wanted to capture the particular energy of the city’s parks and nature reserves, environments that are simultaneously toxic yet teeming with wildlife: rats, buddleia, pigeons, and waterfowl,” Fauness said in a statement.

Watch and listen below.

The Lashes In A Landfill EP is out later this year via EARTHLY.