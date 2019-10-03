Two days ago, the well-connected, rap-fluent jazz piano great Robert Glasper announced the existence of Fuck Yo Feelings, a new mixtape on which he works with a number of stars from the worlds of jazz, rap, and R&B. Today, Fuck Yo Feelings is out there in the world. We barely had time to anticipate it.

Glasper recorded the album over a few days’ worth of spur-of-the-moment sessions. He invited friends to a New York studio, and they quickly cranked out a whole lot of music — 19 songs and 71 minutes of new music, to be exact. The album features old Glasper collaborators like Yassin Bey (formerly Mos Def) and Bilal. It features rappers like Denzel Curry, Rapsody, YBN Cordae, Buddy, and Mick Jenkins. It features jazz monarchs like Herbie Hancock, Terrace Martin, and James Poyser. It features singers like SIR, Andra Day, Yebba, and Bridget Kelly. It features a rapped intro from the comedian Affion Crockett. It’s got a lot going on.

But listening to Fuck Yo Feelings for the first time, it doesn’t sound like some kind of premeditated, triangulated brand-expansion exercise. It sounds like a warm, friendly, approachable jam session. The mixtape is out today because today is also the day that Glasper launches a month-long residency at the Blue Note, the legendary New York jazz club; he’s performing there with Yasiin Bey tonight. Stream Fuck Yo Feelings below.

Fuck Yo Feelings is out now on Loma Vista. It’s not on DatPiff, and it doesn’t have DJ Drama screaming all over it, but Glasper is calling it a mixtape anyway. Words don’t mean anything.