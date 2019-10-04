Chromatics – “You’re No Good” Video

Chromatics surprise released their first new album in seven years, Closer To Grey, in the middle of the week — read our Premature Evaluation review here — and today they’re back with a new music video for one of its highlights, the dusky and dance-y “You’re No Good.”

It’s directed by Johnny Jewel and it’s basically what you’d expect from a Chromatics video: gauzy and, well, chromatic. Ruth Radelet looks moodily into a camera lens that’s drenched in strobing red light, and two drama masks make an appearance. Watch it below.

Closer To Grey is out now via Italians Do It Better.