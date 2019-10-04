Aerosmith Getting MusiCares’ 2020 Tribute Concert

Hard rock legends Aerosmith have been chosen as the MusiCares Person Of The Year for 2020, the Recording Academy announced on Friday. The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame members technically let the cat out of the bag during their Las Vegas residency on Thursday night, with frontman Steven Tyler declaring “let the music community live on and let the music do the talking” during their set at the Park MGM.

The 30th anniversary gala and tribute will take place on 1/24, two days before the 62nd Grammy Awards take over the Staples Center in Los Angeles. As always, proceeds for the bash will go to MusiCares, which provides financial and other support for music people in times of need.

Following a dinner, the Boston band, whose hits include “Walk This Way,” “Crazy,” and “Love In An Elevator,” will be honored with a tribute concert featuring well-known musicians and other artists and, finally, the Person Of The Year award presentation. The group has a long history of supporting charitable organizations, most notably Tyler’s Janie’s Fund initiative, which supports vulnerable girls and young women who have survived abuse and neglect.

“MusiCares has been saving lives for 30 years,” said Deborah Dugan, president/CEO of MusiCares and the Recording Academy. “The Person Of The Year gala is the pinnacle of the essential work that MusiCares is doing year-round, and it’s truly magical in the way that it unites and galvanizes our community and inspires others to take action on their own.”

In a nod to two of the band’s many hits, Dugan added that “as we continue to expand our services to people in need, we are thrilled to pay tribute to one of the most beloved bands of all time. Aerosmith has walked the walk when it comes to raising funds to impact music people in recovery. It is sure to be an amazing evening.”

The band added in a statement, “For 30 years the organization has worked to help musicians and people in our industry with addiction recovery, healthcare and more, raising more than $60 million to save countless lives. We are beyond thrilled to celebrate this honor with MusiCares, the Recording Academy / Grammys and our music community at the 30th annual Person of the Year gala – we’re gonna rock and save lives!”

Aerosmith joins other recent MusiCares honorees, including Dolly Parton, Fleetwood Mac, and Tom Petty.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.