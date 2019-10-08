Last month, Houston rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion performed two tracks — her radio-targeted Nicki Minaj/Ty Dolla $ign collab “Hot Girl Summer” and her surprise-hit deep cut “Cash Shit” — on The Tonight Show. She brought fellow freshman rap star DaBaby out to do his “Cash Shit” guest verse, and he made his arrival known by baseball-sliding onstage. Apparently, Megan liked this performance so much that she pretty much just restaged it tonight on the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

The Hip-Hop Awards are airing on BET Tonight, and in one of the early performances, Megan once again did “Hot Girl Summer” and “Cash Shit,” and DaBaby once again made a scene-stealing entrance. Tonight’s performance was more elaborate; it involves a stage made up to look like a boat, for some reason, and Juicy J as the DJ. But once again, the real reason to watch is in seeing this year’s two biggest, most exciting new rap stars sharing a stage. (If we’re being honest, the Fallon performance had more energy.)

It’s cool to see a song like “Cash Shit,” a catchy and intense album track, become such a breakaway hit that Megan and DaBaby would do it at an awards show, even if they have to clean up the lyrics so much that it’s barely recognizable. Watch the performance below.

Megan’s album Fever is out now on 300 Entertainment.