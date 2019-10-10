Moneybagg Yo & Megan Thee Stallion – “All Dat” Video

After months of speculation, Megan Thee Stallion more or less confirmed this past summer that yes, she is dating Memphis street-rap star Moneybagg Yo. (Or, at least, Megan called him a “Hot Boy” on Instagram, and that’s how everyone is interpreting it.) If that’s what’s happening, that’s lovely! It’s fun to see two gifted rappers get together, and the two of them have plenty in common.

Moneybagg Yo is a rock-solid rapper, and he’s been steadily cranking out music for years, reaching a little higher on the Billboard album charts every time he puts something new out. He’s one of those rappers who’s more popular than anyone seems to realize, since there’s no real narrative hook to his story beyond “Memphis guy is really good at making classic Memphis rap music.” Like Megan, he’s a hard and precise Southern rapper. The two of them first collaborated last year on “Make A Bag,” a song from Megan’s Tina Snow mixtape. Today, they’ve got a new one.

Moneybagg Yo and Megan’s new collaboration is called “All Dat,” and it’s a no-frills track, with the two of them rapping about being horny over a florid piano beat. The video is exactly the kind of thing you expect, with the two of them flossing in a presumably rented seaside mansion. There’s a bit where Megan crawls across a glass tabletop toward Moneybagg Yo, so they’re really going for it. Watch it below, via The FADER.

“All Dat” is out now on the streaming services.