Queen & Slim Soundtrack Features New Songs By Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lil Baby, Vince Staples, & More

The upcoming movie Queen & Slim stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith as a black couple on their first date forced to go on the run after killing an Ohio police officer in self-defense. It was written by Lena Waithe and serves as the feature-length directorial debut of Melina Matsoukas, the director of Beyoncé’s “Formation” and Rihanna’s “We Found Love” videos. And it’ll have a whole lot of good music.

In addition to an original score composed by Blood Orange, Queen & Slim will feature a 17-song soundtrack with new tracks by Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby, Vince Staples featuring 6lack X Mereba, Tiana Major 9 & EARTHGANG, and Coast Contra featuring BJ The Chicago Kid and Syd, plus already released songs from the likes of Roy Ayers, Bilal, and Mike Jones.

The soundtrack is being released next month on Motown. “I wanted the soundtrack for Queen & Slim to showcase the historical evolution of Black music, from its roots in blues and soul, to modern bounce, hip hop and R&B — much like we used to see in film soundtracks in the 90s,” director Melina Matsoukas says in a statement. “We partnered with Motown because of their legacy within Black music.”

Today, we get to hear “Collide,” a song from R&B singer and new Motown signee Tiana Major 9 and the rising Outkast-influenced Atlanta rap duo EARTHGANG. The duet was produced by Benny Cassette and comes with a music video that was recently shot in London. Watch, listen, and check out the full trailer for Queen & Slim below.

Queen & Slim: The Soundtrack is out 11/15 on Motown. The movie hits theaters 11/27 following its 11/14 premiere at AFI Fest in Los Angeles.