Prince Estate Condemns Trump’s Use Of “Purple Rain” At Minneapolis Rally

Donald Trump held a rally in Minneapolis on Thursday night where he apparently played Prince’s “Purple Rain” during the event. As Pitchfork points out, the Prince Estate responded by tweeting out a letter from a law firm said to represent Trump that was sent in October 2018 which stated that the Trump camp had agreed to not use “Purple Rain” or any Prince music at his campaign rallies or events in the future.

“President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” the estate wrote in a tweet. “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

Trump has gotten in trouble quite a bit for playing music by artists who do not approve of being associated with him at his rallies. Rihanna, Adele, R.E.M., Aerosmith, Neil Young, and more have spoken up about not having their music used at his campaign events.