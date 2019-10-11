Charlie’s Angels Soundtrack Features Ariana Grande Collabs With Chaka Khan, Normani & Nicki Minaj

Ariana Grande’s association with the new Charlie’s Angels reboot goes beyond soundtrack single “Don’t Call Me Angel,” her collaboration with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey seemingly designed to revive the spirit of Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Women, Pt. 1.” Turns out Grande executive produced the whole soundtrack alongside Savan Kotecha and Scooter Braun, and it matches her up with other intriguing figures. It appears to be her version of Kendrick Lamar’s Black Panther and Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift, a compilation that’s also sort of a new Ariana Grande project.

Grande shared a pre-order link and revealed the Charlie’s Angels tracklist last night. It includes “Bad To You,” which aligns her with Normani, a recent Grande tourmate whose hit “Motivation” she cowrote, and Nicki Minaj, a friend with whom Grande has collaborated often. It also features “Nobody,” a duet between Grande and Chaka Khan. Grande also reteams with “Monopoly” partner Victoria Monét on “Got Her Own” and tacks on a solo track called “How I Look On You.”

Other artists appearing on the soundtrack include the legendary Donna Summer plus Anitta, Danielle Bradbery, M-22, Arlissa, Kiana Ledé, Jack Elliott, and Allyn Ferguson. (Sadly, “Pantera” is a song title and not an artist listing.) The opening track is a pop posse cut called “How It’s Done” featuring Kash Doll, Kim Petras, ALMA, and Stefflon Don. Stream that song below, where you can also find the Charlie’s Angels tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 Kash Doll, Kim Petras, ALMA, & Stefflon Don – “How It’s Done”

02 Ariana Grande, Normani, & Nicki Minaj – “Bad To You”

03 Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, & Lana Del Rey – “Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels)”

04 M-22, Arlissa, & Kiana Ledé – “Eyes Off You”

05 Donna Summer – “Bad Girls (Gigamesh Remix)”

06 Ariana Grande & Chaka Khan – “Nobody”

07 Anitta – “Pantera”

08 Ariana Grande – “How I Look On You”

09 Danielle Bradbery – “Blackout”

10 Ariana Grande & Victoria Monét – “Got Her Own”

11 Jack Elliott & Allyn Ferguson – “Charlie’s Angels Theme (Black Caviar Remix)”

The Charlie’s Angels soundtrack is out 11/1 on Republic and can be pre-ordered here. The film hits theaters 11/15.