Stream Kim Gordon’s Debut Solo Album No Home Record

Kim Gordon has been a part of countless records over the years: Sonic Youth records, Body/Head records, an endless swath of other people’s releases across the pop-to-experimental spectrum. She’s toured the world many times over. She’s been on Gilmore Girls. But before now she’s never released a proper solo album under her own name.

The first of those, No Home Record, is out today. If you’ve noticed song titles like “Air Bnb” and promo photos that find Gordon posed amidst Pinterest-ready decor — and, like, if you’ve read the title — you’ve probably discerned that the album grapples with rootlessness and transience and the false sense of permanence we ascribe to this life. “Every day, every day, every day / I feel bad for you / I feel bad for me,” she sings on closing track “Get Yr Life Back.” It all makes sense coming from someone whose own domestic situation was rocked a few years ago.

So, too, does the continued experimental impulse present throughout No Home Record, which finds Gordon working with Sky Ferreira/Angel Olsen collaborator Justin Raisen. Ever the explorer, Gordon continues to veer between the extremes of noise and pop as only she can. You’ve heard her do it on early singles “Sketch Artist,” “Murdered Out,” and “Hungry Baby.” And now you can immerse yourself in the whole album. Do that below.

No Home Record is out now on Matador. Purchase it here.