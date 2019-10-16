Sean Henry – “You Fall Away”

New York-based musician Sean Henry is releasing a new album, A Jump From The High Dive, in a couple weeks. He’s shared two tracks from it so far, “Rain, Rain” and “Surf Song,” and today he’s back with a third. “You Fall Away” is droopy and melodic, like a wilting flower or a fading sunset. Sean Posila has hurt in his voice, each word sinking into the inevitability of a departure. “Youm you fall away/ Tomorrow I’ll miss you/ Today I’ll just wait,” he sings. “You, you fall away/ Into the darkness/ On a sunny day.” Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

09/26 New Haven, CT @ State House w/ Vundabar, And The Kids, Indigo De Souza

11/01 Middletown, CT @ MAC 650 Gallery w/ Spirit Was

11/02 Portland, ME @ Sun Tiki Studios w/ Spirit Was

11/03 Montreal, QC @ Bistro De Paris w/ Spirit Was

11/04 Toronto, ON @ Baby G w/ Spirit Was

11/05 Windsor, ON @ Meteor w/ Spirit Was

11/06 Kalamazoo, MI @ Shakepeares Lower Level w/ Spirit Was

11/07 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle w/ Spirit Was

11/08 Fort Wayne, IA @ Brass Rail w/ Spirit Was

11/10 Pittsburg, PA @ Funhouse at Mr. Smalls w/ Spirit Was

11/11 Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s Locker Room w/ Spirit Was

11/12 Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward w/ Spirit Was

11/16 Baltimore, MD @ Joe2 w/ Spirit Was

11/17 Washington, DC @ Songbird Cafe w/ Spirit Was

11/18 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s w/ Spirit Was

11/22 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (NYC release show)

A Jump From The High Dive is out 11/1 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.