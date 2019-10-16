Jorge Elbrecht – “A Mask In The Ash”

Jorge Elbrecht has a lot of irons in the fire. In the past year alone, he’s released music under the auspices of his “choral thrash” metal band Coral Cross and his R&B-influenced project REMYNYS and produced for people like Sky Ferreira and Tamaryn. And now, he’s announcing a new LP called Gloss Coma – 002.

Although Gloss Coma – 002 is technically the follow-up to last year’s Here Lies solo album, its title marks it as the sequel to Gloss Coma – 001, Elbrecht’s collaborative 2013 EP with Chairlift’s Caroline Polachek. Billed as “a magical realist torture pop LP,” it’ll feature Sky Ferreira, Samantha Urbani, Geneva Jacuzzi, Tim Koh, Drab Majesty, Molina, and SRSQ.

Today, Elbrecht has shared a new track from the album. “A Mask In The Ash” slowly coalesces from ambient noise to a dark, off-kilter synthpop song that feels very much in the pre-Halloween spirit. Listen and check out Gloss Coma – 002’s full tracklist below; the first 50 vinyl pre-orders will receive a limited edition linoleum block print numbered and signed in blood.

TRACKLIST:

01 “A Mask In The Ash”

02 “Tired Land”

03 “Perish” (Feat. Geneva Jacuzzi)

04 “The Entrance Of Cold” (Feat. Molina, Samantha Urbani, & SRSQ)

05 “Finale Voices”

06 “The Freezing” (Feat. Sky Ferreira)

07 “Apparition”

08 “Minus Sign” (Feat. Tim Koh)

09 “Ignite The Eyes” (Feat. Drab Majesty)

10 “Corpse Flower”

Gloss Coma – 002 is out 12/10. Pre-order it here.