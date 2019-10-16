Kllo – “Back To You”

Melbourne-based duo Kllo, comprising Simon Lam and Chloe Kaul, are back in action. Their last release was 2017’s Backwater, however, Lam has been releasing music under the moniker Nearly Oratorio — which, combined with the promise of this project, earned him Artist To Watch status once upon a time. Now Kllo are sharing “Back To You,” the first new track from their forthcoming album out next year.

We don’t have a ton of details on that new album yet, but “Back To You” arises like a relaxed, loosely reimagined Omarion track — I’m thinking of “Ice Box.” The track cruises like a highway drive, with 2000s-era R&B-infused kick drums and toms built out by synths. Kaul’s vocals feel unconcerned, but when evaluating the lyrical content, a different, doting feeling emerges. Here’s what Kaul had to say about this song:

“Back To You” draws influences from the early 2000s. We had an old school approach when it came to the recording process by incorporating cassettes for the ad-libs and an old sampler for the main riff. We’d spent some time in LA recently, and being there reminded us of the “American sound” that we both grew up with. “Back To You” is a good insight into what’s to come in our next body of work.

Listen to “Back To You” below.

TOUR DATES:

10/26 – Moscow, RU @ Powerhouse

10/28 – Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club

10/29 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

10/30 – London, UK @ Studio 9294

10/31 – Berlin, DE @ Monarch

11/03 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivolivredenburg

11/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

11/11 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

11/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/23 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Music Week

11/30 – Sydney, AU @ Oxford Arts Factory

“Back To You” is out now via Ghostly International.