Stream Stone Temple Pilots’ Previously Unreleased Purple Demos

On their 1994 sophomore album Purple, Stone Temple Pilots evolved from grunge-scene carpetbaggers to a unique and rewarding presence in alternative rock. To celebrate the album’s 25th anniversary, today they’ve released a “super deluxe” reissue featuring all the attendant bonus materials. When they announced the reissue, they shared an acoustic version of “Big Empty,” and now the rest of the extras are available to hear.

The first disc is a remastered version of the original album. The second contains demos, early recordings, and acoustic versions of almost every song on the album, plus a cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Dancing Days” and a three-song set from KROQ Acoustic Christmas 1994 that ends with “Christmastime Is Here.” The third disc is a full live set recorded at New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Aug. 23, 1994, including a cover of Woody Guthrie’s “Gypsy Davy.” Almost everything on the second and third discs is previously unreleased.

So: There’s a lot of Purple-era material to peruse, and you can do so below.

The super deluxe Purple reissue is out now on Rhino. Purchase it here.