There are a few simple rules of live-show etiquette that everyone should know by now. Don’t spill beer on people. Don’t yell for “Freebird.” If you’re tall, don’t stand up front. And if Lady Gaga invites you onstage to dance with her, do not immediately spinebuster her into the crowd.

Right now, Gaga is in the midst of a Las Vegas residency, performing her Enigma show at MGM’s Park Theater. During last night’s show, as CNN reports, Gaga invited pulled a fan named Jack onstage to dance. After a few seconds, Jack hugged Gaga, then picked her up while she straddled him. This did not last long. After about three jump-humps, Jack promptly lost his footing, and both he and Gaga plummeted offstage. Here, watch.

Lady Gaga fell off the stage during an impromptu dance moment with a fan at her Las Vegas show: https://t.co/FfdyO33T8Qpic.twitter.com/AtNQ2bgOhE — Complex (@Complex) October 18, 2019

Holy shit Lady Gaga just fell right in front of me pic.twitter.com/4AUZNXjiNl — ash hole (@idkpinecone) October 18, 2019

Gaga was unhurt, and she kept right on going with her show, like a true professional. According to CNN, she told the crowd, “Everything’s OK. The only thing that’s not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up.”

Later on, she brought Jack back onstage and reassured him: “Could you promise me something? Could you forgive yourself right now for what just happened?… It’s amazing. We love each other so much we fell off the damn stage. We fell into each other’s arms. We’re like Jack and Rose from Titanic. I suppose we should have some tea after that.”

Lady Gaga comforts the fan that dropped her earlier during the show by saying "You promise me you’re not gonna be sad about that, right?" 😭 pic.twitter.com/pDhSCj9cye — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) October 18, 2019

Lady Gaga is 5’1″. She is a tiny person. She probably weighs about as much as the average fifth grader. So Jack, you really probably should be at least a little bit sad about that.