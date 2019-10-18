Right now, Richmond thrash overlords Municipal Waste are on a tour with two legendary bands: UK grindcore originators Napalm Death and New York hardcore legends Sick Of It All. That’s a hell of a bill, and it’s also got a hell of an opener: Take Offense, a California band with a classic hardcore-crossover sound. Conveniently enough, Take Offense have a new album out today.

Take Offense come from Chula Vista, and they’ve been around for more than a decade, but their last album, United States Of Mind, came out back in 2013. But today, Take Offense have returned with the hard, adrenaline-charged new LP Keep An Eye Out. It’s by far their most cleanly produced album, and that polished sound lends to the ’80s-flashback quality of the music.

Take Offense are basically a classic California hardcore band, but they also clearly draw on ’80s thrash metal. They’ve got big, melodic hooks and snotty vocals and triumphantly wheedly guitar solos, and listening to them feels like watching a brawl at a skatepark. Stream Keep An Eye Out below.

<a href="http://purenoise.bandcamp.com/album/keep-an-eye-out" target="_blank">Keep An Eye Out by Take Offense</a>

Keep An Eye Out is out now on Pure Noise Records.