Hear A New Weyes Blood Song In The Trailer For Age Out

Weyes Blood already released one of the best albums of the year in the gorgeous Titanic Rising, so any new songs from Natalie Mering are a blessing. And, as Pitchfork reports, that’s exactly what we’re getting in the trailer for the new movie Age Out.

Age Out, directed by A.J. Edwards, is a crime drama about a boy forced out of Texas foster care at a young age. Tye Sheridan, Imogen Poots, and Jeffrey Wright star, Colin Stetson scored the film, and the trailer features a new Weyes Blood song called “I Feel Saved.”

That might not be the only Weyes Blood song coming soon to a theater near you. Reader Ryan Sears emailed us about a movie called VHYES , directed by Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins’ son Jack Henry Robbins, that premiered at Austin’s Fantastic Fest festival last month. Apparently, it has Natalie Mering performing a new Weyes Blood song in it.

Watch the trailer for Age Out below.

Age Out hits theaters in a limited release on 11/22.