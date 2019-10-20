Watch George Clanton And 311’s Nick Hexum Perform Together At 100% ElectroniCON 2

Last month, electronic musician George Clanton released two tracks that he collaborated on with 311 leader Nick Hexum. Clanton in a big-time 311 fan and the two of them started working together last year after they met backstage at a show and started sending music back-and-forth to each other.

Yesterday, 100% ElectroniCON 2 went down in Los Angeles — it’s the second edition of a festival that had its inaugural run in New York City in September — and Clanton and Hexum played together live for the first time. They performed the two songs they wrote together, “Crash Pad” and “King For A Day,” and brought out a gaggle of inflatable aliens.

Watch some video from the night below.