Stream Water From Your Eyes’ New Album Somebody Else’s Song

Water From Your Eyes is a fascinating little project out of Brooklyn comprising producer Nate Amos and vocalist Rachel Brown. “Bad In The Sun,” the Water From Your Eyes single that first caught my ear, was an epic electronic-rock hybrid. But Somebody Else’s Song, their new album out this week, is a multifaceted creation — that is, it’s all over the place in the best way.

The title track, for instance, is a bit of twee balladry that pairs Brown’s voice with little more than an arpeggiated acoustic guitar. It proceeds directly into another lengthy bit of experimental machine music called “Break,” this one spanning almost 10 minutes in length and heaving even harder than “Bad In The Sun.” From there the duo toggles between digitized beats and organic twee with an intuitive command of their craft. Sometimes, as on “Adeleine,” they find a satisfying middle ground between those poles.

In sum, Somebody Else’s Song is one of those under-the-radar indie records that will sneak up on you. It’s streaming early today at The Alternative ahead of its release this Friday, so dig into it below.

Somebody Else’s Song is out 10/25 on Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.