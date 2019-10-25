Bruce Springsteen – “Rhinestone Cowboy” (Glen Campbell Cover)

Back in June, Bruce Springsteen released Western Stars, his 19th studio album. A month later, Springsteen called into Sirius XM’s E Street Radio to announce that a performance film of the album was on its way. This isn’t the Boss’ first foray into film: Last year Springsteen On Broadway debuted on Netflix after the show’s year-long run.

Today, he’s following that up with the new Western Stars film along with its live soundtrack. Western Stars – Songs From The Film comprises live renditions of every song from Western Stars, and it ends with Springsteen’s cover of “Rhinestone Cowboy,” the Larry Weiss original that became a #1 smash hit for Glen Campbell in 1975, the same year Springsteen broke big with Born To Run.

As far as the accompanying film goes, Western Stars showcases Springsteen’s full capability as he plays the album backed by a band and full orchestra at Stone Hill Farm in Colts Neck, NJ. The film initially premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and was written and directed by Springsteen himself and longtime collaborator Thom Zimny. The performance features back up vocals from special guest Patti Scialfa.

Listen to the full soundtrack album, including Springsteen’s “Rhinestone Cowboy” cover, below.

Western Stars – Songs From The Film is out now on Columbia.