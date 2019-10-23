MØ & Walshy Fire – “Bullet With Butterfly Wings (Mixed)” (The Smashing Pumpkins Cover)

Pop stars have been indulging in ’90s nostalgia for quite a while now, but I don’t think anyone was expecting it to take this shape. Today, 24 years to the day after Smashing Pumpkins released their blockbuster double-album Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, the Danish pop singer MØ has teamed with Walshy Fire — whose group Major Lazer have been frequent collaborators of hers — to cover “Bullet With Butterfly Wings.”

Like Karen O’s “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” cover, this one keeps the original’s sense of creeping dread but removes the rock ‘n’ roll explosiveness. It’s all vibes, no dynamics — or perhaps all butterfly wings, no bullet. The track is part of a new release called Walshy Fire Presents: MMMMØ – The Mix, which MØ explained like so on Instagram this morning: “It’s a mix of some of my old favorites, new favorites, some B sides and a recent cover I did of one of my favorite songs in the world!”

Hear MØ and Walshy Fire’s Smashing Pumpkins cover below.

Walshy Fire Presents: MMMMØ – The Mix is out 11/1. The world truly is a vampire sent to drain.