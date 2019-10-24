Watch Jenny Lewis Sing “Rabbit Hole” And Be Carried Away By A Giant Bunny On Fallon

One of my favorite parts of this year’s Hopscotch was watching the Jenny Lewis road show in all its splendor. Lewis is a legend, and seeing her in that sparkling disco-ball dress with her hair done up like some glamorous old-timey country singer was like encountering a mythic figure. The setlist was packed with classics, too; my personal favorite was “She’s Not Me” from The Voyager, but fans of every Lewis era (including her many years in Rilo Kiley) had something to enjoy.

Some of those classics were from the recently released On The Line, Lewis’ first album in five years. She’s still on the road promoting it right now, including a stop at King’s Theatre in Brooklyn tonight, and last night those travels brought her to 30 Rock for a performance on The Tonight Show. She and her band played “Rabbit Hole,” during which a man in a giant bunny suit stalked the stage, presented her with various props, and eventually carried her away. I guess she actually is going to go down the rabbit hole again?

Watch below.

On The Line is out now on Warner Bros.