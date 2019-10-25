Museum Mouth – “End Of Days Reprise”

After taking a few years off to deal with a family health crisis, North Carolina trio Museum Mouth are back. Today, they’re sharing a new song called “End Of Days Reprise,” their first new material since 2016’s Popcorn Fish Guinea Pig.

“End Of Days Reprise” is the band’s first single for their new label home Tiny Engines, and their first with new guitarist Morgan Roberts joining frontman Karl Kuehn and bassist Kory Urban. According to a press release, it was written after a move back home and is about “opening yourself up to love, attention, and affection again with the threat of newfound wisdom if not some hard earned self-awareness.”

Museum Mouth are to set to record a new full-length this winter to be released sometime next year; “End Of Days Reprise” was written after the sessions compiling material for the LP. They’re currently on tour with Say Anything’s Max Bemis and Perma. Listen to “End Of Days Reprise” below.