Little Feat’s Paul Barrere Dead At 71

Little Feat guitarist Paul Barrere has died at 71 following complications with liver disease. The band announced his passing in a note on their official website. Barrere recently pulled out of a Little Feat 50th anniversary tour because of his illness — that tour went on as scheduled, and is supposed to wrap up tonight in Wilkes Barre, PA.

Barrere joined Little Feat in 1972, three years after it began, and had been with the band since then through their many permutations. Among his contributions to the band were “Skin It Back” and the title track from their 1974 album Feats Don’t Fail Me Now, The Last Record Album’s “All That You Dream,” and the title tracks from 1977’s Time Loves A Hero and 1979’s Down On The Farm.

Here’s the band’s note on Barrere’s death: