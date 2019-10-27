Watch Halsey (As Marilyn Manson) And Avril Lavigne (As Madonna) Sing “Girlfriend”

On Friday night, Halsey threw a Halloween party is Los Angeles, which is something that the pop musician has been doing for the last few years. 2019’s theme was as follows: “Almost Famous is an experiential Halloween Party in Hollywood, celebrating the Rockstars of the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s & 90’s.”

Costumes at the event were mandatory, and Halsey decided to come as Marilyn Manson, which makes sense considering that she recently got a humongous Marilyn Manson tattoo. Specifically, she recreated the look Manson has on his 1998 album Mechanical Animals.

During the event, which also features a show component, Halsey invited Avril Lavigne up to the stage, who was dressed up as Madonna, and together they performed Lavigne’s bratty 2007 single “Girlfriend.” Watch some footage (and check out their costumes) from the show below.