YG Brings Fan Onstage, Kicks Him Off When He Won’t Yell “Fuck Donald Trump”

On Saturday night, the Compton rap star YG was performing at Mala Luna, a rap-focused festival in San Antonio. During his set, YG brought a fan onstage, a young white man who never gave his name. Speaking to the fan onstage, YG tried to get him to say, “fuck Donald Trump” in front of everyone. The fan refused, so YG kicked him offstage and, maybe, out of the festival.

In video of that moment, YG pulls the young man onstage and the young man, clearly excited to be up there, reaches out to dap YG. YG goes through with the handshake but says, “I don’t know if I want to shake your hand here. I don’t know.”

YG then tells the fan, “Listen, I spotted you out in the crowd. I asked you if you fuck with Donald Trump. You said you don’t know. So since you don’t know, I need you to make up your mind tonight. I need you to say your name. I need you to state your name because I know your mama, your daddy, your grandmama, your grandaddy’s watching. I want you to state your name and yell out, ‘Fuck Donald Trump.'” The young man shakes his head no. YG: “Get his ass out of here! Get him offstage! Fuck [something]! He a Donald Trump supporter!” The crowd boos. Here’s a fan-made video:

YG spotted this dude and called him out on stage to say Fuck Donald Trump…he couldnt do it 😂😂 @malalunafest #malaluna2019 pic.twitter.com/nZQDudywke — βαυδς (@theofficialacb) October 27, 2019

According to USA Today, YG also said, “Don’t let his ass back in the crowd. Tell him YG said so.” It’s not entirely clear how YG figured out that this kid was a potential Trump supporter; there were presumably thousands of young white guys at that festival. It’s also not clear what this kid thought was going to happen when he climbed up on that stage.

YG has long made his feelings about Trump known. Back in 2016, when Trump was still running for president, YG and the late Nipsey Hussle came out with the single “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump).” During the campaign, YG also invited fans onstage to beat up a Trump piñata. As you’d imagine, the right wing media is already starting to make a thing out of this most recent episode.