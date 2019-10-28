Chain Cult – “Shallow Grave” & “Under The Gun”

Chain Cult come from Athens — Greece, not Georgia — and they play postpunk with a chilly, ferocious urgency; they make sure the punk part of their genre name never gets lost. Chain Cult’s records are relatively lo-fi, but it’s the kind of lo-fi that actually serves the songs. There’s a tiny bit of black metal in the trebly attack of the guitars, and there’s a lot of hardcore in the way they hit their big, shouty choruses. But they also keep their urgency under control, and there’s a dark majesty to their songs.

Back in 2016, Chain Cult put out a hugely promising demo and a single called “Isolated.” Next month, they’ll come out with a new EP called Shallow Grave. They’ve shared two new songs, the EP’s title track and “Under The Gun.” Both of them rip. Listen to the below.

<a href="http://lavidaesunmus.bandcamp.com/album/shallow-grave-lp" target="_blank">Shallow Grave LP by Chain Cult</a>

The Shallow Grave EP is out 11/22 on La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.