Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders – “Middle Child” (Feat. Dave Grohl)

Next week, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is releasing a new album under the name Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders, Get The Money. He’s been sharing a new single every week since its been announced: “Crossed The Line” and “Get The Money,” and now “Middle Child.”

Every one of them has featured some guest performers — the first had Dave Grohl and Jon Davison, and the second rounded up Chrissie Hynde, Joe Walsh, and Duff McKagan, and “Middle Child” finds him once again playing with his fellow Foo Fighter Dave Grohl.

“Middle Child” is a blown-out and over-the-top rocker that has a sweet sentiment as an ode to the oft-overlooked and under-appreciated middle child. “How I love you middle child/ I see angels when you smile,” Hawkins sings on it. “When I look into your eyes/ I could stay forever with your while the day turns into night as we drift slowly to the sky.”

Listen below.

Get The Money is out 11/8 on Shanabelle/RCA. Pre-order it here.