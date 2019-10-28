Apple Announces AirPods Pro With Noise Cancellation

A few weeks removed from its annual product launch, Apple has announced an addition to its line of wireless earphones. The new AirPods Pro will be released this Wednesday (10/30) and it’s the first model to feature noise cancellation. It’ll also include a Transparency Mode that will allow you to hear only certain noises (like, say, emergency sirens). The Pro will also include three separate ear tips to insure a tight fit.

Just like the other AirPods, the Pro version will include a wireless charging station and case. With noise cancellation mode on, the AirPods Pro delivers 4 1/2 hours of listening time and 3 1/2 hours of talk time on a single charge; with the case, it offers 24 hours listening time and 18 hours talk time before you have to recharge.

The AirPods Pro will retail for $249. More information and pre-order available here.