Watch Kesha Perform “Raising Hell” With Big Freedia On Kimmel

Kesha is releasing a new album at the beginning of next year, High Road, the follow-up to 2017’s Rainbow, which saw the pop star take a turn toward empathetic ballads. Her new single, “Raising Hell” — which came out last week — tries to combine that side of Kesha with the chaotic fun of her earlier persona.

Last night, she brought that single to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, whose show is now back in Los Angeles after spending a week with Kanye in Brooklyn. She brought along the track’s featured guest, New Orleans bounce artist Big Freedia, and a crew of backup dancers dressed in all-pink.

Watch below.