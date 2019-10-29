Ryan Pollie – “No Woman No Cry” (Bob Marley Cover)

Earlier this year, Ryan Pollie released his first album under his own name after two full-lengths as Los Angeles Police Department. Today, the LA-based musician is sharing a cover of Bob Marley’s 1974 track “No Woman No Cry,” turning the reggae great’s track into one of Pollie’s somber piano ballads with a lot of heart.

“My dad used to always play this song for me growing up, so it had a nostalgic thing for me already,” Pollie said in a statement. “But I was going through a tough breakup from a 5 year relationship, and the song came on. I started crying, and realized it’d be a day well spent to get to know the song better and I knew there was a feeling of comfort in the lyrics that would be helpful for me to sing aloud and tell myself.”

Listen below.

Pollie is going on a California house show tour next month. Check out the cities he’s hitting below, more info will be available here:

11/14 Santa Cruz, CA

11/15 Oakland, CA

11/16 San Luis Obispo, CA

11/17 Santa Barbara, CA

The “No Woman No Cry” cover is out now via ANTI-.