Failed Flowers – “Faces” & “Broken Screen”

Failed Flowers are a Michigan-based garage pop-rock band that formed in 2014. Over the years, the group’s lineup has changed, but it now consists of dual guitarists and singers Anna Burch and Fred Thomas alongside bassist Erin Davis and drummer Miles Haney.

The 2016 release of Failed Flowers’ self-titled album came smack in the middle of lots of solo releases from its leaders. Thomas, previously of Saturday Looks Good To Me, has had a strong run of albums in recent years, and Burch’s own career began to flourish with the release of 2017 debut Quit The Curse. The two of them also released a split 7″ together this year.

Now, both Burch and Thomas are back rocking together with the rest of Failed Flowers. The band is releasing a new 7″ this week for Slumberland’s singles club featuring “Faces,” which was released a few weeks ago, and a new track called “Broken Screen” that debuts today. The two songs have such distinctly different energies, it’s hard to see how they came from the same band. However, the thread between the tracks is their spangly and surfy guitars and stylistic debt to ’80s UK indie-pop of Sarah Records and C86 vintage.

“Faces” is a track that Burch brought to the band, and utilizes a distorted swell of guitars and vocal reverb to construct the dreamier melody. “Broken Screen” centers on Thomas and seems to press into a punkier inhabitance. According to a press release, the track sounds like “The Strokes in a bar fight.” That assessment is not a stretch. It’s a jaunty tune, and Thomas’s vocals do have that pitchy, yet nearly off-kilter feel.

Listen to both “Faces” and “Broken Screen” below.

The “Faces” b/w “Broken Screen” is out 11/1 digitally and 11/22 physically via Slumberland Records. Pre-order it here.