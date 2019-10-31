As if you needed another reason to love Olivia Coleman, she’s a Portishead fan. The British actress chose to sing “Glory Box” for Got It Covered, a new celebrity covers charity album to raise money for BBC Children In Need — and she brought her Fleabag co-star and fellow national treasure Phoebe Waller-Bridge along for the ride.

The full compilation is out tonight, and today, the BBC has shared a clip of Olivia Colman recording her vocals for the cover at Abbey Road Studios with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her musician sister Isobel accompanying her on ukulele. Colman has a pretty good voice (according to Waller-Bridge, she destroys at karaoke)! Watch below.

UPDATE: Here’s the studio version:

Got It Covered is out 11/1 via Silva Screen Records.