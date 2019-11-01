Lady Gaga, Ridley Scott Team For Movie On Gucci Grandson Murder

Fresh off her lead breakout in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga is teaming up with Ridley Scott to make a movie about the murder of Guccio Gucci’s grandson Maurizio Gucci, the former head of the luxury Italian fashion house, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Lady Gaga will play Patrizia Reggiani, the wife of Maurizio Gucci, who was convicted of orchestrating the hit on her husband. Scott is producing the project with his wife, actress and producer Giannina Scott, and may be directing the project as well. The film has been a long-gestating project for Scott, with details of it first emerging more than a decade ago, with Angelina Jolie once in talks to play the role of Patrizia.

There is no studio distributor attached yet for the film, but Scott is directing The Last Duel, a period drama with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Adam Driver, for Disney-Fox, where his production company Scott Free has a long-standing first-look deal.

Lady Gaga starred alongside Cooper in the fourth remake of A Star Is Born last year, playing a musical ingenue mentored by a fading rock star. She was nominated for best actress and won an Oscar for best original song for the film’s breakout duet “Shallow.”

This article originally was published at The Hollywood Reporter.