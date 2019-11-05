Imagine Dragons Get Sebastian Gorka Kicked Off YouTube

CREDIT: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Conservative commentator Sebastian Gorka — who served as a Deputy Assistant to President Trump for a few months in 2017 — has had his YouTube channel banned thanks to Imagine Dragons, as The Daily Beast reports.

Gorka has a radio show called America First, and he typically uploaded those shows to YouTube after they aired. He continously kept playing the Imagine Dragons song “Radioactive” on the show, and Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds has not been pleased.

Over the last couple months, Reynolds has stated multiple times on Twitter that he did not give permission for Gorka to use the song, and now he’s used Universal Music Publishing Group’s power to get Gorka’s YouTube channel taken down due to repeated copyright violations.

Gorka’s YouTube account was taken down on Monday, and a spokesperson for the site told The Daily Beast that it “was terminated due to multiple copyright strikes.”

Tags: Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons, Sebastian Gorka