Imagine Dragons Get Sebastian Gorka Kicked Off YouTube

Conservative commentator Sebastian Gorka — who served as a Deputy Assistant to President Trump for a few months in 2017 — has had his YouTube channel banned thanks to Imagine Dragons, as The Daily Beast reports.

Gorka has a radio show called America First, and he typically uploaded those shows to YouTube after they aired. He continously kept playing the Imagine Dragons song “Radioactive” on the show, and Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds has not been pleased.

thanks for bringing this to my attention. I’ve never given permission for this use. Please stop playing imagine dragons on your show @SebGorka — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) August 24, 2019

Over the last couple months, Reynolds has stated multiple times on Twitter that he did not give permission for Gorka to use the song, and now he’s used Universal Music Publishing Group’s power to get Gorka’s YouTube channel taken down due to repeated copyright violations.

From Universal

"Confirming all 42 links are blocked, however, Gorka has uploaded more videos with the song in it. I will continue to monitor the page and submit links to be blocked daily." losing my mind on this. thanks for keeping on my radar. X — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) October 25, 2019

Gorka’s YouTube account was taken down on Monday, and a spokesperson for the site told The Daily Beast that it “was terminated due to multiple copyright strikes.”