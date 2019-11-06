Over the past two or three decades, we have seen many, many cases of drug dealers who became iconic rap stars. But now, we’re getting an entirely new phenomenon: An iconic rap star who is becoming a drug dealer. Sort of. Legally.

Unlike so many of his peers, Drake has never been able to rap about selling illicit substances., since everyone knows that he spent his teenage years on Degrassi: The Next Generation. But now, Drake will get to talk about moving packs, and he won’t have to lie about it. Yesterday, as HighSnobiety reports, Drake has flower bouquets sent to media outlets around Toronto. They carried a mysterious logo for something called the “More Life Growth Co,” presumably named after the “playlist” that Drake released in 2017.

Last night, he teased this venture further, posting a moving Instagram image of a biodome with a rotating More Life Growth Co. logo.

HighSnobiety investigated this, learning that More Life Growth Company is now listed in the Canadian trademark database: “According to the database, the company is listed to sell goods pertaining to ‘Cannabis products and accessories, medical cannabis, THC and CBD’ as well as corresponding apparel and footwear.” Marijuana, already decriminalized in Canada, became fully legal last year. And now it appears that Drake is positioning himself to become a Canadian weed baron, which makes sense in every possible way.