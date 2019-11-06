TNGHT – “First Body”

Next week, TNGHT are releasing their first EP in seven years, II. The production duo of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice — who made our recently published Best Songs Of The 2010s list — have shared two tracks from it so far, “Serpent” and “Dollaz,” and today they’re back with another one, “First Body,” a great bit of digitized bubbly mayhem. “it sounds like whale song it sounds like the beatles do you like the beatles SMASH this url immediately………………….,” TNGHT said in a tweet. True! Listen below.

II is out 11/12 via Warp/Lucky Me.