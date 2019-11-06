Watch The New Pornographers Cover Guided By Voices

Sometimes, one long-running power-pop institution has to pay tribute to another, and that’s exactly what happened during the New Pornographers’ recent live in-studio session for SiriusXM Radio. New Pornos mastermind Carl Newman’s old band Superconductor opened for Guided By Voices in the ’90s, and he’s tweeted about loving their recent double album Zeppelin Over China and its grand, catchy, anthemic early single “The Rally Boys.” So it makes a lot of sense that he decided to have the New Pornographers cover it, and “The Rally Boys” makes a lot of sense as a New Pornographers song; listen to their rendition below.

Newest GBV ‘Zeppelins Over China’ might be their best record since the 90s. ‘Rally Boys’ my current listen to it 10x in a row fave. Sure its 32 songs is maybe too long but I couldn’t tell you what to cut. — Carl Newman (@ACNewman) July 8, 2019