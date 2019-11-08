Mountain Man – “White Christmas”

Mountain Man, the barebones Appalachian folk trio comprising Molly Sarlé, Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath, and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig (aka Daughter Of Swords), returned last year with Magic Ship, their first album in eight years. They followed that up this year with a cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” And now they’ve covered a song that’s even older, more famous, and more sentimental.

On Twitter, the trio writes, “We wanted to record a song that could be played in people’s homes throughout the holidays, like a gentle push of light. We thought ‘White Christmas’ might do the trick!” They’re right about that; Mountain Man’s cover of Irvin Berlin’s Christmas classic is lovely.

Mountain Man are also hosting something called Cosmic Prom this January in Durham, which sounds like quite the event: “Mountain Man, in collaboration with visual artist Nathaniel Russell, will create three distinct experiences as part of their COSMIC PROM: Beneath the Stars, Under the Canopy, and Below the Sea. As we zoom in from above, the space will transform each night into a unique and immersive environment in which audiences and Mountain Man will embrace spontaneity, imagination, and wonder. The band will explore the vast expanses of their collective catalog and enlist special guests each night to help unlock the potential for magic.” Tickets are available here.

Listen to the “White Christmas” cover below.

“White Christmas” is available for purchase here.