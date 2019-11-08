Kanye West – “Follow God” Video

The big chart news about Kanye West last weekend was Jesus Is King debuting atop the Billboard 200, tying Eminem’s record for the most consecutive #1-debuting albums at nine. But in the streaming era, a massive album debut usually means lots of action on the singles chart, too. In Kanye’s case it meant all 11 songs from Jesus Is King landing on this week’s Hot 100. The highest of those was “Follow God,” which entered at #7 to become Kanye’s 18th career top-10 hit.

Perhaps in an attempt to capitalize on that lofty chart placement, today “Follow God” gets a music video. The “Follow God” lyrics include the line, “I was screaming at my dad/ He told me it ain’t Christlike.” And in keeping with that reference, the clip for the song amounts to nothing more than the self-proclaimed “Christian genius billionaire” and his father, Ray West, tooling around the Wyoming wilderness in a four-wheeler with gigantic tires. Those images are spectacularly beautiful, and the action is captivating in a way that reminds me of the “Otis” video.

The visual ends with a message from Kanye:

My dad came to visit me at one of our ranches in Cody, Wyoming. He talked about his love for fishing, and how he would come here in the summers. It took me 42 years to realize that my dad was my best friend. He asked me, “how many acres is this?” I told him 4000. He replied with these three words: “A black man?”

Watch below.

Jesus Is King is out now on Def Jam/G.O.O.D. Music.