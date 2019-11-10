Watch Kanye West Perform During Travis Scott’s Astroworld Set

Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival happened yesterday in his hometown of Houston. The event sold out before he even announced its lineup only a day before. And several people were injured while trying to enter the festival, but it still went ahead as planned. The performers included Marilyn Manson, Migos, Young Thug, Playboi Carti, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalía, and many more.

Scott, who naturally headlined the festival, brought out Kanye West as a surprise during his set. As Rolling Stone points out, West performed Jesus Is King’s “Follow God” (after releasing a music video for it last week) and stood on-stage while “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” played out over the speakers.

Watch below.

Scott also performed a new track with Migos: